Druze population in Israel rises to 150,000

The Central Bureau of Statistics published this Sunday data on the Druze community residing in Israel ahead of the religious holiday Ziyarat al-Nabi Shu'ayb, which will take place begining Tuesday and will end next Friday.

Figures show that by the end of 2022, the Druze population in Israel numbered 150,000, a figure ten times higher than when the state was established.

The Druze live in two main districts: the northern district (about 81 percent of the Druze population) and the Haifa district (about 19 percent). 98 percent of the Druze in Israel live in 19 villages, 17 of which are in the Northern District and two localities (Daliat el Karmel and Isfiya) are in the Haifa District. The three localities with the largest number of Druze in 2021 were: Dalit al-Karmel, Yarka and Magar.

Over the past decade, the growth rate of the Druze population has gradually decreased. In 2010, the growth rate was 1.7 percent in 2015, 1.4 percent in 2020, and 1.2 percent in 2021. This rate is lower than the Muslim population (2.3 percent) and the Jewish population (1.6 percent), but higher than the growth rate of the Arab-Christian population (0.8 percent).

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90 Members of the Druze community protest for financial support they claim was promised by the government, outside the Israeli parliament on May 14, 2020

Among Druze students pursuing a bachelor's degree, the social sciences (29.8 percent) were the most common field of study, followed by humanities (24.6 percent, more than half of which were in education) and engineering and architecture (20.9 percent).

The median age of Druze students who studied for a bachelor's degree was 23 years, which is higher than the average age of all Arab undergraduates (22.1) and lower than the age of all students (24.6).