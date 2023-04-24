A deeper look into the world of sex trafficking in Israel

'Girls think that it is not a man who should be ashamed of coming to them, but shame on a woman. It stops you from finding a new job, going to a bank'

Though there are problems we don’t see, it doesn’t mean they don’t exist – an invisible calamity to many, prostitution and trafficking are still widespread, and Israel is no stranger to it.

Around three years ago, the Israeli parliament adopted the Nordic model of defining prostitution. Now, it’s an administrative offense that carries a $550 fine.

“We are aware of women and even girls who work in prostitution, we know about the cases of 11- to 13-year-old girls being in the trade,” said Ph.D. Naama Goldberg, CEO and founder of the organization Lo Omdot Me'negged (Assisting Women in the Cycle of Prostitution).

“They stay there until an older age. There are also male prostitutes, who are mostly very young until the age of 30s,” Goldberg told i24NEWS.

Yael is a prostitution survivor. She was in the trade for 20 years after completing her military service. Today, she is a volunteer for Lo Omdot Me-negged, but escaping and starting over wasn’t an easy task.

“When you are in prostitution, there are several things you get used to. You have a lot of money in cash, you get used to taking taxis and spending money. It is difficult to give up this lifestyle,” Yael told i24NEWS.

“The majority of prostitutes trying to leave have debts,” she explained. “The value of money is different and as you get paid under the table there are things you don’t even know about, like paying to the National Insurance Institute. You have a lot of cash so you don’t even care about some virtual debt. But then that doesn’t let you even open a bank account.”

The difficulties are not only physical but also psychological.

“You are always afraid to be outside as people might recognize you and will point fingers,” Yael continued.

“Girls think that it is not a man who should be ashamed of coming to them but shame on a woman. It stops you from finding a new job, going to a bank, or even to some event with your daughter because of this fear. I know a girl who just left a basket with products in the supermarket and ran away because she saw her client there.”

Lo Omdot Me'negged helps prostitution survivors with basic emergency needs such as food, clothes, and household items. Volunteers even go so far as to provide judicial and professional assistance, academic studies, psychological support, and medical help.

The association gets 60 calls a day with requests for help, with around five of them from women whom the volunteers have never helped before. Also among those requests are dire needs from people without citizenship or any rights in Israel.

War typically comes with more misfortune. So when the war in Ukraine broke out, authorities at Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport established a special program focusing on human trafficking.

“Human trafficking has always existed, especially on the borders,” Naama, a social worker, told i24NEWS. “So when the war broke out, officials started paying more attention to the borders in connection to Ukraine, suspecting that human trafficking will increase.”

Border control, police, and Israel’s Justice Ministry work in cooperation and if there is suspicion of human trafficking, Naama goes to the airport to support victimized women.

“The situation is very unpleasant, and many times these women are being treated like criminals who did something bad,” Naama said.

“But the situation is much more complicated. They go through difficulties – someone invites them to Israel, they have no choice and they come without any clue where they're going. So I come first of all to be there with them and to go through the situation together, to support them. I speak to them before the police arrive, and offer aid, explain which rights they have.”

Naama usually goes to Ben Gurion Airport twice a week, and she claims that now there is less need compared to the first months of the war. But the demand from clients inviting those women is still high.

“When I ask women how they even got here, they tell me that there are endless advertising posts in Telegram from men who offer work and promise bags of money. Usually, they describe it as something exotic,” Naama continued.

But Naama and her coworkers learned the hard way what actually happens to these women. And unfortunately, by the time they are able to help these women, they’re already hurt and need shelter.

Typically, victims of sex trafficking are afraid to approach the police, emergency medical workers, or any other official as they are afraid of being deported. But in some cases, the conditions are so bad that they desperately need medical help. Only then do social workers reach out to them.

“Yesterday, I was in the hospital as a social worker called me and said that there was a woman with signs of [being a] possible human trafficking victim,” Naama recalled.

“You understand it when there are several problems not solved when a woman is without any ID, passport, or any other document, and she lives with someone much older than her. In the first case with this woman, she fled the hospital before I even came. The second time, she was unconscious. Not long ago, she came to us herself, and now we are in some process of trying to help her.”

In some cases, volunteers are capable of providing a shelter that allows these women to stay for a year and resolve their paperwork. But for other women, it’s an entirely different story.

“In the case of Palestinian women, the situation is different. There is no solution at all. Israel doesn’t recognize them as human trafficking cases and this situation is much more challenging from the point of helping them. In this sense, these women do not have any hope,” said Goldberg.

“One of the dangers in the situation is that the woman will be sent back to Palestinian territories, and in this case, there is a big concern about her life.”

So what could be done to change the situation?

“The moment there will be no demand, there won’t be supply. And you can’t just say to a man, to a client, not to do it, it is more complicated,” Yael said.

“He doesn’t even understand the harm he is doing. But there should be a lot of explanation on the subject. Maybe it will bring us to a different upbringing and education.”

However, the demand these days is still high among all social groups.

“In any place you throw a stone, no matter if it is a religious place or an Arab town, everywhere there is this demand,” Yael charged.

“Many Arab men come. Maybe only during Ramadan, you don’t see any Arab men. Also a lot of religious men. Ten years ago, they used to come with a plastic bag in which they put their religious clothes. Today, they don’t do even this. Once I got a call during Shabbat from two men who asked for the address to come. It was the easiest conversation ever. They asked only for the address and the sum [of money]. When they came we saw on the entrance cameras two Orthodox men.”

Changing the views may take years, but social awareness of the existing problem may save someone today.

“Someone who lives next door to you might be a victim of human trafficking. We had calls from women who suspected their neighbors of being victims so then we tried to find a moment when the apartment was empty and we could provide some help. It is similar to awareness of domestic violence cases,” said Naama.