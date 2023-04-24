The 'Forever Connected' Memorial Day ceremony hosted by Masa Israel Journey

'The individual stories shared here tonight are connected by the values of love, determination, sacrifice, and commitment'

Masa Israel Journey hosted a Memorial Day ceremony in Latrun, near Jerusalem, on Monday.

“The ceremony brought together hundreds of thousands of Jews from around the world to honor Jewish victims of terror and the fallen Israeli soldiers who gave their lives to protect the State of Israel,” the organization said.

Considered a leader in Jewish and Israeli youth programs, Masa termed this year’s ceremony as “Forever Connected.”

“At Masa, it is extremely important to us that we recognize we are a forever connected people, and we must reflect on our journey. It makes us who we are,” said Ofer Gutman, CEO of Masa Israel Journey. "We must honor our fallen and we must mourn our losses. The individual stories shared here tonight are connected by the values of love, determination, sacrifice, and commitment.”

Doron Almog, chairman of the Executive of the Jewish Agency for Israel, remarked on the shared fate of world Jewry and the State of Israel, which is molded by the “dedication of those who gave their lives in Israel's wars and also by the terrible sacrifice of the victims of terrorism and antisemitism around the world."

"The State of Israel was founded and built thanks to this partnership, thanks to devotion and unconditional love," he concluded.

Available in four languages, hundreds of thousands viewed the ceremony online and seven thousand attended in Israel. Among the attendees were Jewish leaders, including Mark Wilf, chairman of the Board of Governors of the Jewish Agency for Israel; Eric Fingerhut, president and CEO of the Jewish Federations of North America; and Steven Lowy AM, chairman of the World Board of Trustees of Keren Heysod-United Israel Appeal.

Several local and international Jewish leaders spoke at the event. They shared six stories in memory of those who were lost. Hakeem Jeffries, minority leader of the U.S. House of Representatives, and 12 members of the House of Representatives were also present and laid a wreath in memory of the fallen.