Israelis remember fallen soldiers, victims of terror on Memorial Day

The Day of Remembrance will be accompanied by large ceremonies at Jerusalem's Western Wall and Mount Herzl Military Cemetery

Israel’s Memorial Day, otherwise known as the Day of Remembrance for Fallen Soldiers and Victims of Terror – or “Yom HaZikaron” – began on Monday evening, marked by a one-minute-long siren in which Israelis will stand in silence followed by commemorative events across the country.

https://www.facebook.com/i24NEWSEN/videos/620979236554082 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Another siren will sound on Tuesday for two minutes and events will continue before the transition from Memorial Day to Independence Day.

The time of commemoration will be accompanied by changes in the circulation of buses and trains, and large ceremonies will be held at Jerusalem's Western Wall and at the Mount Herzl Military Cemetery.

In accordance with an assessment of the security situation in Israel, a general closure was imposed on the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, which will continue until the end of Independence Day on Wednesday evening.

Check out the full schedule of events over the next couple of days:

Monday - the day before Remembrance Day

4:30 p.m. - Opening of Yom Hazikaron events at the "Yad Labanim" education center in Jerusalem, in the presence of Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other officials.

8:00 p.m. - A one-minute siren will sound across the country, during which Israelis will stand in silence.

8:01 p.m. - Opening ceremony of Remembrance Day at Jerusalem's Wailing Wall, in the presence of President Isaac Herzog, the Israeli army's Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, and bereaved families. The ceremony will include the lighting of a memorial candle, and the prayers "Yizkor" and "God full of mercy" will be recited in memory of Israel's martyrs.

9:15 p.m. - The national event "Songs in their memory" will be held in parliament under the sign: "Time has stood still." Video clips will be broadcast in memory of the deceased, including Major Bar Falah, a soldier who was killed seven months ago, as well as the Hillel brothers, who were killed in an attack near Hawara in the West Bank.

Tuesday

11:00 a.m. - A two-minute siren will sound across the country.

11:02 a.m. – Along with commemorative ceremonies across the country, the State Martyr Ceremony will be held at the Memorial Hall on Mount Herzl in the presence of Herzog and Netanyahu.

1:00 p.m. - The national commemoration ceremony for victims of terror will begin at the Mount Herzl complex.

7:45 p.m. - End of Remembrance Day and start of Independence Day festivities.