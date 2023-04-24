Israeli NGOs offer support for bereaved families of fallen soldiers

Memorials in Israel can be political, with many faces and political orientations – just like those who lost their lives on the battlefield

In Israel, commemorating fallen soldiers is an integral part of society – but it can take on many different forms.

Every year, ahead of Israel's Independence Day, the country honors its fallen soldiers and victims of terror. Apart from the official state ceremonies, there are organizations that focus on other forms of care – like Or la'mishpakhot, or “Light for Families,” which organizes events for bereaved families and offers a space for their stories.

“Even if you strip me of my shirt, you will not see the scars on my back. Even if you give me a shove, you will not recognize my pain. An ultrasound device will not scan what's inside my heart. And the sophisticated MRI that can precisely scan my head won't know what is going on in my brain. Even the most sensitive stethoscope won't be able to hear the crying of the man,” said bereaved father Uri Weinberg.

“Words like sorrow, grief, yearning are abstract terms, and I know as a God-fearing person that there is no answer to why and for what,” he told i24NEWS.

Uri has lost all three of his sons. His son Dror was killed in 2002 during military service, when he was commanding the Hebron brigade which was ambushed by Palestinian militants, leaving 12 Israeli soldiers and border guards dead.

Hagit Rhein, a mother of eight, lost her son Benaya in the 2006 Lebanon War and remembers him as someone who always loved to help and volunteer. Today, she shares his story and his commitment to the army with high school students who are about to enlist. But she says it is not always easy.

"When they come to you to tell you that your son was killed, you have two options: either to plunge or to grow,” Rhein told i24NEWS.

“It was clear that we would continue. What do you, what did Binaya go to war for? So that we continue to live. I won't tell you that it is easy, but it's possible. We live with it. Sometimes we feel it more, sometimes less. We get up and fall and it's ok, I am happy to fall so I can get up again with even more strength. I don't refer to myself as a bereaved mother, I call myself a mother who is able.”

Irit Oren-Gunders was a Lieutenant Colonel in the army’s engineering corps and founded the organization Or la'mishpakhot for bereaved parents after she experienced that soldiers she had assigned died on the battlefield. Her organization is financed completely privately, and her engagement has already won her awards, although she says she would appreciate more support.

“I wait for the day that I get governmental support. I receive lots of support from private donors,” Oren-Gunders told i24NEWS.

“It changes the view on bereavement. Because we get up and live with strength in every way. I hope this foundation will become known and powerful in Israel and the world, because of our engagement and the connection we give. As long as we remember the child, the child is alive.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1650563708337152002 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

But government support is something this organization cannot hope for.

The Parents Circle Family Forum is an organization that for over 15 years has brought together bereaved Israeli and Palestinian families – and is criticized on both sides for doing just that.

For Israel’s Memorial Day, an annual ceremony is held in Jerusalem. For the past few years, Palestinians from the West Bank who wish to enter Israel have had trouble receiving visas as Israeli authorities voice security concerns. But this year, organizer Yuval Rahamim expected an overall record turnout for his alternative memorial ceremony as anti-government protests in Israel have given him hope that society was undergoing a change.

“We believe that this ceremony is an opportunity for more people to demonstrate their willingness that this government or any government might change its course and starts working for peace,” Rahamim told i24NEWS.

“This year, we already lost many people, many Israelis, and many Palestinians. So it becomes more evident that there must be change. It goes in line with the recent government that became much more right-wing which tries to prevent our activities, not just this one but also the work we do all year long, such as education programs for youth.”

But the Parents Circle does not get discouraged easily as there is a bigger vision for the future behind it.

“Our organization is all about ending the conflict, ending the bloodshed because we don’t want any more victims or bereaved families,” Rahamim continued.

“So the ceremony that we are holding is to say, ‘Let's have those people who died be the last ones. Let's fight for peace for ending the conflict.’.”

Memorials in Israel can be political, with many faces and political orientations – just like those who lost their lives on the battlefield.