Israel’s population nearing 10 million

183,000 babies were born last year and 28% of the population is under 14

Israel’s population is approaching 10 million inhabitants, according to a report published Monday by the Central Bureau of Statistics on the eve of the 75th anniversary of the country's independence.

Israel has precisely 9,727,000 inhabitants, the report showed. Of these, 7,145,000 are Jews, which amounts to 73.5 percent of the population, 2,048,000 are Arabs (21 percent) and 534,000 are members of other minorities (5.5 percent).

Since last year, the population has increased by 216,000 people, an increase of 2.3 percent. The country recorded 183,000 births and 79,000 new immigrants, while 51,000 people died. Nearly 28 percent of the population is under the age of 14.

In total, Israel currently has 3.3 million immigrants. Nearly half of them - 43 percent or 1.5 million - have arrived since 1990.