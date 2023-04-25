Israel commemorates the 24,213 fallen soldiers and 4,255 victims of terrorism

The first of two official state ceremonies was held Tuesday morning at Mount Herzl cemetery, in Jerusalem, honoring fallen soldiers on Israel's Memorial Day.

The ceremony opened with a two-minute siren at 11 a.m., as across the country Israelis stood in silence in memory of fallen soldiers and victims of terror. This was the second traditional siren that sounds on Memorial Day, the first taking place the prior evening.

The ceremony started with an address by the official rabbi of the army, prayers by the cantor, and then Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rose to the podium to speak.

Addressing the various dignitaries, Netanyahu first addressed the bereaved families, stating, "I am with you, I know the pain," referring to his brother and nephew who were killed in action.

"I have lost brothers in arms... I lost them in my arms... and I lost my brother in the Entebbe rescue operation. I grieve for you, Yoni [Netanyahu's brother], you gave me a lot of contentment."

"In the spirit of heroism, we are able to build our country," he said, and concluded, "this spirit of brotherhood, by laying to rest our brothers, we will then stand and continue our people generation after generation. Standing as brothers, we will commemorate those who were lost," Netanyahu said.

Following the Prime Minister's speech, the President and PM laid wreaths. Amir Ohana, the Knesset Speaker, laid a wreath in name of the Knesset. Afterwards, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Israel, Esther Hayut did the same for the Supreme Court. Representatives of the bereaved families laid their wreaths.

The ceremony continued with Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi, the Israeli army Chief of Staff, laying a wreath, followed by the police commissioner and prison commissioner. David Barnea, head of the Mossad, laid a wreath and then the Ronen Bar, the head of the Shin Bet internal security service. International dignitaries, from the Jewish Agency to the Diplomatic Corps, also participated.