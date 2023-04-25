Israel commemorates 4,255 victims of terrorism against the Jewish people

Memorial Day continues with a ceremony honoring victims of terror in Israel and abroad at 1PM local time, following an official ceremony honoring fallen soldiers.

The second ceremony, taking place at Jerusalem's Mount Herzl cemetery, will feature speeches from Israel's President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. In attendance will be bereaved families, Knesset members and government officials, Supreme Court Justices, security officials, members of the diplomatic corps, and Jewish leaders from abroad.

The program will include songs and the reading of psalms, and a wreath-laying. Representing bereaved families, there will be a speech from A.B. Mozes, the chairman of the Organization for Israel's Terrorism Victims, who lost his wife and a son in a 1987 terrorist attack.

Netanyahu earlier addressed the ceremony honoring fallen soldiers, during which he said "in the spirit of heroism, we are able to build our country," and concluded, "this spirit of brotherhood, by laying to rest our brothers, we will then stand and continue our people generation after generation. Standing as brothers, we will commemorate those who were lost."

This is an ongoing event honoring victims of terror in Israel and abroad. More updates to follow.