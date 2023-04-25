Brother of Hawara attack victims celebrates his Bar Mitzvah at their graves

Many Israelis who went to the cemetery for Memorial Day sang "Mazal Tov" to the young boy

Tzur Yaniv, the brother of Hillel and Yigal Yaniv, who were murdered during a terrorist attack in Hawara on February 26, celebrated his bar mitzvah in front of their graves on Tuesday morning, Israel's Memorial Day.

Many Israelis who had gone to the cemetery to honor the memory of their loved ones sang "Mazal Tov" to the young boy.

On Monday evening, Tzur and his father Shalom recited Kaddish, a Jewish prayer for mourning, during the ceremony that took place at the Western Wall.

Hillel and Yigal, aged 20 and 22, who lived in the settlement of Har Bracha in the West Bank, were murdered while on their way to their respective yeshivot (religious academies), when a Palestinian terrorist drove into their car in the town of Hawara, firing at least 12 bullets at close range.

The terrorist behind the attack was killed during clashes with Israeli forces during a raid in Jenin at the beginning of March.