Israeli President Herzog highlights togetherness amid social rifts

'Let us come together at this meaningful moment to celebrate everything we have built together and everything that we have yet to build'

"Shalom, dear friends from around the world!” opened Israeli President Isaac Herzog in his celebratory Independence Day video greeting on Tuesday evening, “we have the opportunity to pause and reflect with gratitude on the miracle that is our Jewish and democratic state.”

“This time of celebration comes at a moment of reckoning,” Herzog continued, “like many democratic societies around the world, our collective, within Israel and between Israel and our global Jewish communities, has been facing real questions about who we are, and what we would wish for our beloved country.”

“We must not forget that asking ourselves questions about our identity and our joint purpose is a gift,” he said, in reference to being a nascent state of 75 years, “having a country to shape together, to share together, to argue over, even, was a distant dream not long ago. And it is a blessing that we should not take for granted.”

In regards to the recently turbulent times, surrounding the judicial reforms and increasing terror attacks funded by Iran, he said it is “highlighting just how much we have built in this country over these past 75 years, and just how precious it is to so many. It is highlighting the deep caring of millions of people inside Israel and beyond it, to whom our country profoundly matters.”

“It is just that quality of deep caring that has helped our people survive and thrive for millennia,” the president stressed. He then turned to the people: “Dear friends, let us come together at this meaningful moment to celebrate everything we have built together and everything that we have yet to build. May we all have a wonderful Independence Day for the State of Israel! Best wishes to you all from the President’s Residence in Jerusalem."

Israel started celebrations for the Jewish state's 75th Independence Day on Tuesday evening with an annual state ceremony in Jerusalem. There was a transition from somber reflection to celebration after commemorating the fallen soldiers and citizens killed in terrorist attacks during Memorial Day.