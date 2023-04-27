A young man was shot in Holon, another in Petah Tikvah, a 50-year old in Acre, and a young woman stabbed in the Negev

Within four hours, four people were murdered in separate incidents across Israel. The overnight crime surge occurred between Wednesday and Thursday, after the country celebrated the 75th year of independence with big celebrations at home and abroad.

A man in his 40s was shot to death in Holon, the center of Israel, was found with a head injury and paramedics pronounced him dead on the spot. Two men on a motorcycle reportedly shot him and fled.

Around the same time, in the south of the country, a woman in her 30s was stabbed to death in the Arara area of the Negev. She was found lifeless with stab marks on her body, and paramedics pronounced her dead.

Two hours later, in the village of Yasif in northern Israel, near Acre, the police announced an investigation into another murder, in which Foaz Abdel-Latif, 54, was shot to death at a convenience store. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and the doctors pronounced him dead.

About two hours after the Acre shooting, a 25-year-old man from Elad was shot, near the center of the country, and taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The background appears to be criminal.

Last year, during the previous government, Arab communities in Israel experienced a surge in violence, including family feuds, organized crime, and violence against women. According to a 2020 parliamentary (Knesset) report, some 400,000 weapons are illegally circulating in the country, the vast majority in Arab communities.