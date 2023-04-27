Israel Prize fraught with tensions over judicial reform

Education Minister Yoav Kish spoke about tensions surrounding the judicial reform

Israel celebrated its 75th anniversary on Wednesday, and among the highlights of the festivities across the nation was the Israel Prize ceremony. These are the country's most prestigious awards, given each year in different fields. But this year, the tensions around the judicial reform were also invited to the event.

In his speech, Education Minister Yoav Kish said that the coalition was not turning a blind eye to the current serious disputes and that it hoped to reach a compromise.

The minister sat with President Isaac Herzog, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Parliamentary Speaker Amir Ohana, and President of the Supreme Court Ester Hayut, as they presented the awards ceremony.

The subject was also addressed by some of the awardees such as Amnon Shashua, founder of Mobileye, an Israeli company that develops driver-assistance technology. He received the Israel Lifetime Achievement Award, and said, "We are all living in difficult days in Israel. We are facing a deep divide. In the field in which I work, they say that a good crisis is never in vain."

“An entrepreneur does not see problems, he sees challenges and opportunities. When there is no solution - he innovates. And this is the task for all of us now," said the entrepreneur.

Mihal Rovner, a contemporary Israeli artist, received the Visual Arts Award, and handed a letter to Netanyahu as she shook his hand on stage. She also told him that she thought that the crisis that the people of Israel were going through was just as dangerous as the enemies outside.

Protestors continue to show their contempt for the judicial reform, through silent protests and loud demonstrations throughout Israel. There hasn't been much progress on either side, except for a pause, despite attempts at negotiation and compromise.