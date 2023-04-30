'The high cost of living in Israel is the country's immediate problem, apart from trying to overhaul our legal system'

48 percent of Israelis believe that the most important issue that the Knesset and the government must address as a priority is the high cost of living, far more than the government's judicial reform (22 percent), personal security (14 percent) or Iran (10 percent), according to a poll conducted by the Panels Politics Institute.

Among opposition party voters, 60 percent say the high cost of living should be addressed as a priority, compared to only 15 percent who mention judicial reform, and 13 percent who mention personal safety.

Among coalition voters, 38 percent say judicial reform is a priority, and only 31 percent say addressing the cost of living at the top is more important.

"The high cost of living in Israel is the country's immediate problem, apart from trying to overhaul our legal system," said Professor Dan Ben-David, director of the Shoresh Institute for Socio-Economic Research and an economist at Tel Aviv University.

"Unfortunately, behind the public discourse lies a much more serious problem that few people understand the magnitude of. Half of Israel's children today receive a third-world education - and they are among the fastest growing population groups. This means they are not being given the tools to work in a competitive global economy, nor an understanding of what it means to live and maintain a modern liberal democracy," Ben-David added.

"However, we are living in historic times. We will not emerge from 2023 with the same Israel that entered it. Part of what will determine who and what we will be at the end of this year is our ability to understand and internalize what will really determine whether Israel will be there for our children and grandchildren - and as a safe haven for our people - 40 years from now," he concluded.