Israel's High Court relaxes rules for adoption of non-Jewish children

20-year legal battle is part of a larger struggle by Reform groups to liberalize procedures such as adoption and conversion

Israel's High Court on Sunday ended a long-running legal dispute by ruling that ultra-Orthodox Israeli should not have a monopoly on adopting non-Jewish children from Israeli child services.

The case was first brought before the court in 2003 by a reform movement that argued against children being forced to undergo an ultra-Orthodox conversion and be placed only with an ultra-Orthodox family, as was stipulated in Israeli law.

The new adoption standard is on a case-by-case basis "in the best interest of the child," the court ruled, meaning that non-Orthodox families will be able to adopt non-Jewish children more easily.

"The child's best interests include their concrete needs, past, specific characteristics and challenges," read the statement.

The lengthy legal battle is part of the larger struggle by Reform and other groups liberalize those aspects of life in Israel that fall under the purview of the country's ultra-Orthodox and ultra-conservative Chief Rabbinate, including conversion and kosher certification.