Mother and two young children found dead, stabbed in Arab-Israeli city

The husband, suspected of committing the murders, was arrested

A woman and her two young sons were tragically murdered in their home in Tayibe, an Arab town in central Israel. The victims, Bara'ah Jaber Masarwa, 26, and her sons Amir, 2, and Adam, 6 months, were found stabbed to death.

Paramedics tried to resuscitate the victims, but were pronounced dead. Police Commander Avi Biton ordered a special unit to investigate the case due to its complexity.

Tayibe Mayor Shuaa Masarwa Mansour said the family was not known to social services and there were no warning signs. The husband, whose identity was not revealed, was arrested shortly afterwards on suspicion of committing the murders.

In 2017, Israel introduced a five-year plan to combat violence against women with a focus on victim treatment, targeted law enforcement, and rehabilitating abusers. According to the Women’s International Zionist Organization, domestic violence complaints in Israel spiked by over 300-percent since 2019.

According to Abraham Initiatives, these deaths bring the number of murders in the Arab community this year to 64, up from 27 in the same period last year.

Last year, during the previous government, Arab communities in Israel experienced a surge in violence, including family feuds, organized crime, and violence against women. According to a 2020 parliamentary report, some 400,000 weapons are illegally circulating in the country, the vast majority in Arab communities.

However, violence is not confined exclusively in the Arab community, with four people murdered on the same night in separate incidents across Israel last week.