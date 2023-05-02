Passport crisis in Israel: Interior Ministry announces measures

Many desperate Israelis wishing to go abroad pay up to $250 per appointment to the hackers who sell them

Summer holidays are approaching and with them the desire to travel but in Israel obtaining a passport has become a real obstacle in recent months, due to the very rare appointments available in the branches of the Interior Ministry.

After the problem was voiced by many media, the ministry announced on Monday several measures intended to resolve the crisis, starting with the opening of offices dedicated solely to issuing passports. Four branches will thus be made available to the public in the cities of Jerusalem, Tel-Aviv, Haifa and Be’er Sheva, even without a scheduled appointment.

To process as many requests as possible before the summer holidays, these offices, open from Sunday to Thursday, will see their hours extended from 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. between May 14 and June 15. In order to free up the existing workforce, 11,000 visas will also be extended automatically.

While, since the coronavirus pandemic, appointments to make a passport are made online, a report broadcast in mid-April revealed a real "appointment traffic market" orchestrated by Israeli hackers of Russian origin. According to the report, the majority of slots available for the months or even years to come have been booked by hackers who then resell them at exorbitant prices on Telegram.

The report relayed the testimony of many desperate Israelis wishing to go abroad, who pay up to $250 per appointment to the hackers who sell them. Other networks run by hackers using bots offer dates for "a reduced price" of $35.