Police forces swiftly cleared the area of the brief incursion, with no violence

After almost 18 weeks of regular demonstrations, the judicial reform protesters set out to block Israel's main highway at the height of the midday heat.

Demonstrators had warned that they would shut down the country on Thursday, in what was termed a day of disruption. But police forces swiftly cleared the area of the brief incursion, with no violence.

All in an attempt to block the government from reforming certain judicial mechanisms. The widespread protests did lead to a pause on the legislation, and negotiations at the State of Israel's presidential residence.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1654045783736348673 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Brought together are the opposing parties, with strong views on the situation, and there hasn't been much progress. Quite to the contrary, the politicians said that they can't work with each other. Notably, Likud called for Yair Lapid’s Yesh Atid party to leave the negotiating table, saying it is an obstacle to compromise.

The anti-overhaul movement is also concerned about recent protests in favor of judicial reform. So, despite the pause, both sides are taking to the streets to show their discontent with the situation.

Additional concerns are brought up by the protestors, who are worried about measures that could impact the rights' of minorities and unjustly favor the religious. Such as a draft law that reduces the age of exemption from the Israeli military.

They are afraid that the protests would be put to sleep as a result of long and hard negotiations, so they see this as an attempt to arouse the spirit of the protestors.

They gathered on Thursday, waving the brand value of equality and minority rights.