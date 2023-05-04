Rabbi Leo Dee explains his reaction to hearing that Israeli forces killed the terrorists responsible for murdering his wife and two daughters in April

A month after three members of the Dee family were murdered in a terrorist attack, the bereaved father and husband Rabbi Leo Dee spoke with i24NEWS about his response to hearing that Israeli forces killed those responsible for his tragedy.

“There’s a great level of comfort knowing that these men have been eliminated and that the world can sleep a little easier tonight,” Dee told i24NEWS. “Be it in New York, London, Tel Aviv, or Jerusalem, there are three fewer murderers funded by Iran out on the streets, and that’s a joyous comfort to know.”

Leo’s two daughters, Maya and Rina, died instantly in early April when they were shot in a terrorist attack in the Jordan Valley, and his wife Lucy, who was also shot, passed away three days later.

Earlier on Thursday, Israeli forces killed the terrorists responsible for their murder during a raid in the West Bank city of Nablus. They were identified as members of the Gaza-based Hamas terror group.

