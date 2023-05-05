Israel's Ministry of Health considers ban on marketing of electronic cigarettes

In the past year, there has been an increase of about 300 percent in teenagers between the ages of 12 and 14 smoking electronic cigarettes

Israel's Ministry of Health discussed on Thursday the possibility of banning the marketing of electronic cigarettes. Senior ministry officials said that "options are being examined due to two difficult cases and the widespread phenomenon."

The ministry is considering several options: banning the marketing of electronic cigarettes altogether, banning only those flavored, or the requirement of dissuasive images on packaging. Studies have shown that children are much more influenced by graphic visuals than by lectures and speeches explaining why smoking can harm health.

E-cigarettes heat a nicotine liquid that users inhale, and are gaining popularity in the United States and abroad, particularly among young people.

In the past year, there has been an increase of about 300 percent in teenagers between the ages of 12 and 14 smoking electronic cigarettes. The Ministry of Health has announced that all options under consideration will be examined very carefully, as well as their legal feasibility.

This decision by the Ministry of Health comes after a similar decision by the World Health Organization. In recent weeks in Israel, a 16-year-old boy died of respiratory failure after smoking an electronic cigarette. Three days ago, another boy was hospitalized in serious condition for respiratory failure at Kaplan Hospital in Tel Aviv.