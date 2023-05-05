Nine people killed in Israeli-Arab communities within a week

According to The Abraham Initiatives, 70 Arab-Israelis have died in violent ways since the beginning of the year, with 62 of them being killed by gunfire

Nine people from Israeli-Arab locales have been killed in homicides in the past week, drawing a sharp rebuke from community leaders of state authorities for not tackling crime.

On Friday, a man was shot dead in the northern Israeli village of Ein Mahil. Paramedics arrived on the scene to find 34-year-old Mohand Shalabi unconscious who Ynetnews said was an unintended victim of an alleged criminal hit. Israeli police said they were investigating the incident.

The day prior, a 31-year-old man was killed after his motorcycle exploded in Netanya. That homicide came a day after five people were killed within a day, amid a spike in violent crime that has seen over twice as many people killed in the first four months of 2023 as in the same period last year.

According to The Abraham Initiatives, 70 Arab-Israelis have died in violent ways since the beginning of the year, with 62 of them being killed by gunfire. During the same period last year, there were 27 comparable deaths.

In light of the spike in deaths, the head of the High Follow-Up Committee for Arab Citizens of Israel – an umbrella group of leaders of the Israeli-Arab community – slammed state authorities, and particularly Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, for not tackling crime in such areas.

“There is quite simply, a situation of lawlessness,” Mohammad Barakeh told Kan public broadcaster. “No one can convince anyone that the police are not able to fight crime and gather the weapons.”

He charged that police are aware of who the criminals are, but nonetheless, do not act against them: “The country has abandoned the Arab public.”