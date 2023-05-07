Commemorating Jews murdered in anti-Semitic attacks receives new support

The Israeli government approved an obligation to commemorate murdered Diaspora Jews, who are not citizens of Israel

The Israeli government approved an obligation to commemorate and recognize Diaspora Jews, who are not citizens of Israel, who were murdered in anti-Semitic attacks. It will need to open a special committee and send its conclusions no later than September 1, 2023.

The committee will be responsible for “establishing criteria and standards for commemorating those killed in the Diaspora, including the definition of a hostile action of an Antisemitic nature,” and look into “the murder of non Jews in attacks of an Antisemitic nature in the Diaspora.”

The World Zionist Organization (WZO) initiated and worked to promote the proposal, based on a study by the Ruderman Family Foundation, with an aim “to grant recognition to the many families in the Diaspora who lost their loved ones in Antisemitic attacks.”

"I initiated the move about a year ago after I met with bereaved families from the Diaspora and felt their great pain,” said Yaakov Hagoel, Chairman of the World Zionist Organization, “this is an important and necessary step for a nation and a country that has struggled with Antisemitism since its inception.”

“Our brothers and sisters living in the Diaspora are an inseparable part of us and unfortunately they struggle every day with Antisemitic events,” Hagoel concluded, “We will work together with our partners to implement this decision, for the sake of all the People of Israel.”

As a response to the rising antisemitism in the U.S., President Joe Biden declared May 2023 as Jewish American Heritage Month. “I will not remain silent in the face of this anti-Semitic venom, vitriol, and violence,” Biden said in a statement.