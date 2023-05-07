Karaite Jews: The hardline traditionalists with liberal tendencies

A sect fusing the strictest adherence to tradition with liberal values is drawing growing interest around the world

This small center in Jerusalem’s old city opens a door to the fascinating world of Karaite Jews, a small but notable sect in Judaism, whose history goes back hundreds of years.

The Karaites believe only in the written Bible and not the additional interpretations, such as the Talmud or modern Jewish texts. This perspective brings them, for example, to practice Shabbat, a holy day for Jews, in a very extreme way. They don’t use any electronic or mechanical device and even turn off their fridge, something that even the Ultra-Orthodox don’t do. They also don’t celebrate Hannukah and Lag B'Omer, two Jewish holidays which are not mentioned in the Bible. But, to a certain extent, this sect has a liberal and advanced approach towards marriage.

"If we talk about weddings, we have to talk about gender equality," Oshra Gezer, vice-chair of the Universal Karaite Judaism organization, tells i24NEWS. "All our wedding vows are written in Hebrew, and it is actually an equal agreement between a man and a woman. They have the same rights. And if, from any reason, the agreement is not fulfilled, they can both, man or a woman, can ask for divorce. There is no "Agunot," she said, referring to the Jewish term for a woman who is, for whatever reason, stuck in her religious marriage.

A few floors underground we find a small synagogue which is believed to be one of the most ancient active synagogues in the world.

"As you see there is no separation between men and women. Karaites believe that women and men can pray together," Oshra Gezer, vice-chair of the Universal Karaite Judaism organization, tells i24NEWS. We take off our shoes, because it’s a holy place. We don’t have a Jewish temple anymore so we treat our synagogue as our temple."

Some compare the Karaites to Muslims, because they sometimes practice full prostration when they pray.

"When people see how we pray, it looks like a mosque. But it’s very easy to explain it. Judaism is a monotheistic religion. As are Christianity and Islam. What we do is maintain the way we should pray, like how we are obligated to pray. We are not afraid of being compared to other religions."

Throughout the years the Karaite were rejected by mainstream Judaism, but recent Rabbinical decisions accept them as Jews. Today there are only 50,000 known Kariate Jews in the world, but there is a growing interest in this sect which blends tradition with liberal values.