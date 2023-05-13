In Tel Aviv, where protests have seen a peak of over 100,000 people against the proposed overhaul to Israel’s judiciary, some 250 people marched

Demonstrations took place for the 19th consecutive week on Saturday against the Israeli government’s judicial reform plan, although turnout was much lower than previous protests due to the escalation between Israel and Gaza’s Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

In Tel Aviv, where protests have seen a peak of over 100,000 people against the proposed overhaul of Israel’s judiciary, some 250 people marched. Up north in Haifa, some 1,000 people rallied.

But to the south, closer to the Gaza Strip, protest organizers canceled official rallies due to the volatile situation with terror factions in the Palestinian enclave, as Israel entered its fifth day of Operation “Shield and Arrow.”

Israel’s right-wing ruling coalition government has proposed sweeping changes that would limit the Supreme Court's power to rule against the legislature and the executive branch while giving ministers more power in appointing judges. The plan has sparked months-long domestic protests and caused alarm among Israel's Western allies over its potential to weaken the rule of law.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has urged that the reforms would provide a better balance between the different branches of government, but he agreed to delay the overhaul to try to negotiate a middle ground.