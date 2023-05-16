Israel: Study shows sharp decline in reading literacy among fourth-graders

The rate of students who have a low level of reading literacy increased by eight percent

Israeli schools have been facing an alarming decline in the level of students’ reading literacy in the past seven years, according to a study published on Tuesday.

A Progress in International Reading Literacy Study (PIRLS) is held every five years to assess the level of proficiency in the mother tongue of fourth-graders around the world. The fresh survey analyzed the results of nearly 200 schools in Israel. Their students were tested with a story and a scientific text. They were either written in Hebrew or Arabic depending on the type of school.

While Israel ranks 30th among the OECD countries and demonstrates results above the global average, it is closer to the level of 2001 than to the pre-pandemic numbers. The rate of students who have a low level of reading literacy increased by eight percent with the number of those with high-level orientation dropping by 11 percent.

"It's likely Covid had a significant effect on the results, but it's important to remember that we cannot measure which changes occurred in accomplishments in that time," the survey said.

According to Israel's Education Minister Yoav Kisch, quoted by The Jerusalem Post, the survey shows that Israel’s education system is “in crisis.”

"Our mission is to get the system back on track with an emphasis on outstanding students and helping the grades that were especially harmed by Covid. We have a difficult task and a big responsibility ahead of us," Kisch stressed.