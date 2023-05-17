Jerusalem remains Israel’s most populous and poorest city - survey

At the end of 2022, Jerusalem had over 980,000 residents, which is twice the population of Tel Aviv

New demographic data released on Wednesday ahead of Jerusalem Day, shows that Israel’s capital is approaching one million residents, making it the most populous city in the country.

At the end of 2022, Jerusalem had over 980,000 residents, which is twice the population of Tel Aviv, according to the Institute of Jerusalem Political Studies. Nearly 590,000 of them are Jews, while another 375,000 residents are Arabs, including 362,000 Muslims and 12,900 Christians. The city is also home to 3,500 non-Arab Christians and 10,500 people who couldn’t identify their religious beliefs.

Of the 322,800 Jews aged 20 and over living in the city, 19 percent define themselves as secular, 25 percent as traditionalists, 20 percent as religious and 35 percent as ultra-Orthodox. According to the study, at the end of 2021, the median age of its inhabitants was 24.2 years, compared to 30.1 years for the general population of Israel.

The capital is also characterized by a high proportion of children between the ages of 0 and 14, who make up around 35 percent of the city's total population. The fertility index of its inhabitants is indeed high. In 2021, it was 3.9 children per woman, a rate significantly higher than the national average. This data is mainly explained by the very high number of births in ultra-Orthodox families.

In the meantime, Jerusalem remains one of the poorest cities in Israel. In 2021, 39 percent of families lived below the poverty line, nearly double the national average. In addition, 51 percent of children live below the poverty line, compared to 28 percent nationwide.

Finally, Jerusalem continues to be a center of attraction for tourists since the end of the Covid-19 pandemic. The city is the most popular destination in the country by number of overnight stays.

"Jerusalem is in the midst of a revolution, the signs of which are already visible on the ground. The city is flourishing and growing, as is business and tourism," said the city's mayor, Moshe Leon.

“Jerusalem leads in terms of urban renewal and in housing, new building permits have tripled. Young people from the center of the country have started moving there again, alongside the high technology from Israel and the world, bringing with them quality jobs," he added.