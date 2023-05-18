LIVEBLOG: Celebrations and tensions; Jerusalem Day kicks off with police on high alert
Roughly 3,000 officers are patrolling Jerusalem, and the Iron Dome is ready for rockets from Gaza
Tens of thousands of Israelis are expected to participate in the march through the Old City waving blue and white flags. Preparations started at dawn, amidst high tensions. A ceasefire was reached between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terrorist group, after five days of conflict, less than a week ago on Saturday.
More than 2,000 police officers will provide security for the march, as well as more than 1,000 other security officers to protect events in the capital throughout the day, law enforcement officials announced.
The Palestinian terrorist group Hamas issued threats against the traditional flag march scheduled to take place on Jerusalem Day. Salah al-Bardawil, a senior Hamas official, said in a statement, "The Zionist flag march will not pass, and the response will inevitably come."
The march will pass through Muslim neighborhoods, but Israeli officials believe that there is little chance of rockets being fired from Gaza during the march. They believe that Hamas, which has steered clear of clashes with Islamic Jihad, is unlikely to give the green light to carry out attacks on Israel.
An opposition flag march was announced in Gaza
The Hamas-linked Shehab news agency reported that a march with Palestinian flags was planned for Thursday near the border, east of Gaza City.
In addition, the Ibna al-Zuwari group said on its Telegram channel that its members were ready to cause riots along the Israel-Gaza border.
Terrorist forces threaten use of incendiary and explosive balloons
For its part, the Gaza Balloon Unit, considered to be linked to Hamas and responsible for sending balloons carrying incendiary and explosive devices to Israel, announced that it would resume its activities on the day of the march. Palestinians launched incendiary balloons in September 2021, causing dozens of fires in southern Israel, and the Israeli air force retaliated by bombing Hamas sites.
Police warn of fake news and incitement spread by Iran
Israeli Police Chief Yaakov Shabtai warned that Iran and its proxies are spreading lies about the Jerusalem Day flag march's route, falsely claiming that it will end on the Temple Mount, in order to incite violence.
"For several days, Iranian-inspired terrorist elements, through Hezbollah, Hamas and Islamic Jihad, have been spreading false information on social networks about the route of the flag march that will take place on Thursday in Israel's capital, Jerusalem," Shabtai said, "the objective of these terrorist elements is clear: to savagely incite terrorism against the thousands of Israelis who will come to celebrate Jerusalem Day."
