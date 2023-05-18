Roughly 3,000 officers are patrolling Jerusalem, and the Iron Dome is ready for rockets from Gaza

Tens of thousands of Israelis are expected to participate in the march through the Old City waving blue and white flags. Preparations started at dawn, amidst high tensions. A ceasefire was reached between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terrorist group, after five days of conflict, less than a week ago on Saturday.

More than 2,000 police officers will provide security for the march, as well as more than 1,000 other security officers to protect events in the capital throughout the day, law enforcement officials announced.

The Palestinian terrorist group Hamas issued threats against the traditional flag march scheduled to take place on Jerusalem Day. Salah al-Bardawil, a senior Hamas official, said in a statement, "The Zionist flag march will not pass, and the response will inevitably come."

The march will pass through Muslim neighborhoods, but Israeli officials believe that there is little chance of rockets being fired from Gaza during the march. They believe that Hamas, which has steered clear of clashes with Islamic Jihad, is unlikely to give the green light to carry out attacks on Israel.