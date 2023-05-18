Among the honored recipients was Patrick Drahi, owner and founder of i24NEWS

Israel’s Ben Gurion University of the Negev (BGU) recognized six notable figures with an honorary doctoral degree for their contributions to the university, and Israeli society as a whole. Among the recipients was Patrick Drahi, owner and founder of i24NEWS.

Located in the southern city of Beersheba, BGU hosts a vibrant academic community in the heart of the Negev desert. Just as Israel was able to make the desert bloom, the university has done the same, in large part thanks to people like David Ben Gurion and Drahi.

David Ben Gurion, the namesake of the university, was a founding father of Israel, and its first prime minister. He led the nation through many challenging times, and transformed the desert country into a thriving powerhouse.

“You make a profound difference in the world and I have no doubt that Ben Gurion would have been referring to you when he spoke of pioneers and of the pioneering spirit capable of guiding them,” Professor Daniel Chamovitz, President of BGU, told i24NEWS, “we chose individuals who reflect the values that we want to hold up to our community.”

“We’re honoring Patrick Drahi, who is an incredible man,” Chamovitz said. “He came to me four years ago, just as I was elected president, and asked: 'What can I do for the university?'”

Considered an inspiration to those at the university, Drahi’s philanthropic contributions to BGU and the greater desert region made many dreams possible. He provided that extra bit of care that a flowering community needs.

Speaking about one of the projects that’s dear to his heart and helps the community, Drahi commented, “When I came to Israel, there was no impartial, non-state owned information channel to deal with the region. So that is the mission of i24NEWS.”