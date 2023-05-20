Outrage over Israeli pharmacy covering up female faces on products

The latest scandal to draw spotlight on the exclusion of women from public spaces in the ultra-Orthodox sector

An Israeli pharmacy chain drew outrage by covering up women's photos on the products on its shelves; the store in question is located in Bnei Brak, a predominantly ultra-Orthodox suburb of Tel Aviv.

Local media quoted sources saying that the bizarre act of censorship was performed by a paid “kashrut supervisor,” a role whose usual remit consists of overseeing compliance with Jewish dietary laws. Other sources at the Be Pharm chain said the move saw executives caving in to pressure from local religious authorities.

This is the latest in a long line of scandals drawing spotlight on the exclusion of women from public spaces in the ultra-Orthodox sector.

"The exclusion of women is contrary to society's values," the chain said in a subsequent statement. "On the heels of the dialogue conducted in recent days by the chain CEO with Bnei Brak's chief rabbi and the leaders of the protest, adjustments and changes of inventory of the branch in Bnei Brak were made."

In a statement, Shufersal said that the Bnei Brak chain is designed especially for the ultra-Orthodox community that it serves, adding that this is their only store that conceals the faces of women.