Israeli hospitals to guarantee new immigrants doctors who speak their language

These languages ​​will include English, French, Russian and Amharic

A major step was taken to improve access to healthcare for people who have recently moved to Israel, announced this week by the government relations department of the Yad L'Olim organization, which aims to bring assistance to new immigrants.

Under the government's new budget, funds will be dedicated to ensuring that health facilities are able to recruit medical experts who speak the native languages ​​of new arrivals. These languages ​​will include English, French, Russian and Amharic.

Each medical facility and hospital will look at the demographic needs of the city they are in and hire accordingly. By improving communication with healthcare professionals, this initiative aims to provide immigrants with a better experience of medical care in Israel.

Yad L'Olim worked alongside opposition MK Tatiana Mazarski of Yesh Atid, who submitted legislation requiring public hospitals to hire medical experts with varying mother tongues. The proposal was then submitted to the Knesset Health Committee whose chairman, coalition MK Uriel Buso of the Shas party, pledged that funding would be directed from the state budget.