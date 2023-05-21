Following backlash, the chain walks back on a policy implemented only in the ultra-Orthodox suburb store

An Israeli pharmacy chain got caught in a scandal, regarding the covering up of female faces on products, and walked back the ban on Sunday, following backlash, local media reported.

The story represents the latest in a long line of scandals shining a critical spotlight on the ultra-Orthodox community's norms on the presentation of women in public spaces.

In a statement, Shufersal said that the Bnei Brak branch is designed especially to cater for the ultra-Orthodox community that it serves, adding that this is their only store that conceals the faces of women.

On Sunday, it said that following a "productive dialogue" with women's groups and local religious authorities, it made "adjustments" to the display of products at the Bnei Brak branch, removing the stickers from pictures of women on product packaging.

Earlier reports in local media quoted sources saying that the bizarre religious act of censorship was performed by a paid “Kashrut supervisor,” a role whose usual remit consists of overseeing compliance with Jewish dietary laws.