Ben Gvir says 'the message should be clear that we are waging a war' against those 'making the lives of the residents here bitter, both Jews and Arabs'

The Israeli police raided several targets in the northern village of Tuba-Zangariyye, and other nearby areas, and arrested 14 individuals on Monday morning. The suspects are accused of arson and extorting protection fees in the Kinneret region.

“I hear the pain, the despair, the severity of this phenomenon called protection,” said National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, “the message should be clear that we are waging a war of attrition against [those] who are making the lives of the residents here bitter, both Jews and Arabs.”

The undercover investigation started after the burning of a truck, and was expanded in relation to other arson incidents in the Israeli north, including the burning of anchored boats, as well as attempts to force business owners to pay protection fees.

"The operation tonight is part of a series of activities that the Israel Police is leading in the field,” Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai stated, “we will continue with zero tolerance, and a hard hand that does not compromise, against the perpetrators of crime and against criminal terrorism.”

“This is a daily war and we will be the first in it for the sake of strengthening the public's sense of security,” concluded Shabtai.

Israel Police Spokesperson Police search the residence of a suspect in the Arab-Israeli community, in the north of Israel.

Policemen of the northern district and Israeli border police officers targeted several suspects in the village, arrested 10 individuals and 4 more from nearby areas. They are detained for questioning, on suspicion of arson, assaulting a guard and more as part of a protection racket.

“These operations will continue continuously without a break until we crush the gangs,” said Commander of the North District, Shuki Tachouka. The suspects will be brought to the Magistrate's Court in Nazareth later today to extend the detention for further investigation.