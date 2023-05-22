Jaffa's Orchard preschool plants seeds for coexistence in next generation

Trying to teach love, unity, and co-existence is the mission of 'Bustan Yaffa,' Orchard, which lies in the heart of Israel's mixed city of Jaffa

Among a patch of fruit trees, a vegetable garden, and a petting zoo, is bilingual education and multiculturalism at its best.

While still a rare educational phenomenon in Israel, over the past decade thousands of children have been educated in the Orchard in Jaffa and the Galilee, where the notion of co-existence very much alive.

What started with one child in a single kindergarten has now grown to seven kindergartens across Israel, and an elementary school is about to be launched.

With the words "Human First" emblazoned over the entrance, the founders and educators here principally believe that what matters most is 'what kind of human being you raise'.

"We have many people, they're smart from their mind, but not from their heart," says Ihab Balha, the director of the Orchard.

His co-director—and wife—interjects: "Ideology! They don't have a heart feeling, a spiritual feeling."

Ora explains the inspiration behind the name. "We are the Orchard of Abraham's Children. When you come here, there is a certain feeling of love in the air."

In fact, Ora and her husband Ihab's personal love story is the reason why this mixed kindergarten was born.

“I didn't choose him because he's an Arab, and he didn't choose me because I'm Jewish. Love chose us."

Arabic and Hebrew, Judaism and Islam, are all very much alive in the couple's home. But on the outside, they ran into one problem. "When our first child was born, we were looking for an educational solution, and couldn't find anything that would fit our way and belief in Jaffa," Ora explains. "In Israel, the education system is divided mostly by religion. Even here in Jaffa, it's divided by Muslim education, Christian education and Jewish education."

The Orchard's community is made up of about sixty percent Jews, approximately ten percent Christians—some of them foreigners, some local Arabs—and about thirty percent Muslim. Despite being around for ten years, the model is still uncommon.

The founding belief at the school is that the earlier children learn to live together with their cultural differences, the less those cultural differences will be accentuated later in life.

Gada Aby Amara, one of the Arab school teachers tells us how she sees this embodied by the young students.

"We're all human beings, and kids at that young age are only able to see a human as a human, without the other external factors. If we wait too much longer to promote this unity, kids will then grow up seeing everyone else as the other."

With about 200 children and 8 classrooms and counting, as well as an elementary school on the way, the kids are learning to immerse themselves in the multicultural community from the tender age of six months.

Nufar Mikha, who is Jewish, teaches alongside Gada. She tells us, “A child is like a sponge. A child soaks in the world, from the day he’s born until the age of seven, approximately. When they eventually go out in the world, it won’t look different, it won’t look strange. They’ll accept every person they meet."

At the Orchard, they believe that all it requires is more initiatives like this one, offering more chances of encountering and meeting each other, to create dialogue and understanding.