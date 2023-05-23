As coalition members came together to pass the budget, Israeli PM Netanyahu thanked them for their 'unity and in the end, friendship'

Several thousand people took to the streets of Jerusalem on Tuesday, ending their march at parliament as they protested against the government’s 2023-2024 state budget, which was expected to pass through its final two votes by Wednesday – preventing snap elections.

The message of protestors: This is a plundering government, passing a state budget that advantages the ultra-Orthodox communities and settler movement while disadvantaging Israel's middle class.

As members of the ruling coalition came together to pass the budget, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked them for their “unity and in the end, friendship.”

“I think our ability to do this comes from our collaboration between friends,” he said, six days before the deadline to pass the budget or risk triggering snap elections.

The day prior, Netanyahu secured the 61 votes necessary to pass the budget, after promising to transfer budget surpluses for ultra-Orthodox parties United Torah Judaism and Jewish Power, after their party heads threatened to boycott the budget vote.

According to the agreement, $68.5 million will be allocated for religious academy students, while a total of $1.37 billion is reportedly going to the ultra-Orthodox community as a whole.

In an extension of the anti-judicial reform protests, people have marched in recent weeks against "the looting of state coffers" and the ultra-Orthodox members of the ruling coalition.

Israel’s Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said Tuesday that the budget survived “enormous pressure from interested parties, irresponsible strikes, and media campaigns,” but the government “did not capitulate.”

He further hailed the government’s controversial plan to transfer a portion of municipal taxes from more economically active cities to less commercial ones, a fund that prompted multi-day strikes across major locales, including Tel Aviv and Haifa.

The budget will “provide stability and certainty to the economy,” Smotrich urged.