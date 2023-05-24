A lack of trust in Israeli police and the low number of murder cases solved have created a downward spiral of violence in Arab locales, with no exit in sight

Over 80 people have been murdered in Israeli-Arab society so far this year, but only a small number of these crimes get solved.

Last year, murder cases in Arab society made up 74 percent of the overall statistic, and it looks like this year it might reach an even higher number.

It's an alarming statistic: 81 people have been killed in Israel's Arab society alone so far in 2023, which is over 70 percent of the overall murder rate in the country – although the Arab sector makes up only 21 percent of the total population.

Behind each murder is a story like that of Buran Salim, a mother from the northern city of Acre. Her son Ahmad was shot dead on May 6 next to their house when he was on the way to the gym.

Since then, she has been trying to grasp that her family is shattered. Trying to hold back her tears, she told i24NEWS: "Every small detail reminds me of him. Every morning I enter his room, kiss the pillow and tell him good morning, and he doesn’t say goodbye to me, doesn’t say ‘bye mama.’ He’s gone."

She described her son Ahmad as a happy, young man who loved fashion and sports and had a bright future ahead of him.

Photos on the wall of the home show “Hamada” – Ahmad’s nickname to his friends and family – at his sister's wedding and with colleagues from work. He was 25 years old and a sports school teacher in Nahariya. His mother received letters from the children he used to teach after his death. "These children don't care if he was Arab or Jewish, they just liked Ahmad. They don't know yet how to distinguish, they don't have these thoughts. They wrote such nice things about him. Every class wrote something,” Salim said, flipping through the colorful pieces of paper with hearts and kind words about him.

Ahmad had studied at the Wingate Institute, a sports excellence college in Israel. He was supposed to receive his degree in June, but now his parents will have to pick it up for him.

Salem said her son did not have any connection to crime. The only possible link she could think of was that Ahmad had a friend who was killed years ago and he had spoken out against it online.

Given the rising murder toll in Arab society, she said she had no hope that the police investigation would bring any results: "When there is no punishment, when there is no one saying 'stop,’ no one enforcing consequences, why not? They take the law into their own hands. Where is the law, where is the state that protects us? No one protects us Arab citizens."

In order to draw attention to the skyrocketing number of murders in the Arab community, Israel's Higher Arab Monitoring Committee, civil society organizations, and bereaved families organized a convoy from different Arab towns to the parliament in Jerusalem on Sunday. They want the government to hear their voices, filled with pain.

Fidaa Shehade is a former member of the Lod city council and a social activist. She explained to i24NEWS why many are frustrated: "If we want to talk about this year, from 80 murders there are only six investigations. If we talk about the last year, there were 110 murders, and only 23 percent of the cases were solved.”

“Families lose their sons and have to suffer the consequences, yet the murderer is free. If we look at the numbers, each year there approximately 90 murderers go freely in society and live a normal life,” she added.

One of the protesters at the rally was Sara al-Tauni from the central city of Ramle. Her son Mahmoud was shot dead three years ago. She vividly remembers the day of his death.

"I was in the emergency sector in the hospital when I received my son’s body. Do you know how hard it is for a mother to receive her son's body?” she recalled to i24NEWS.

Sara at-Tauni told i24NEWS she knows the people who killed her son and the police do, too. But she believes there is a lack of interest in holding the perpetrators accountable: "When there are elections, politicians come so that Arabs vote for them, like Netanyahu, for the percentages. But when crime happens, you don't see anyone. They say ‘Arabs are violent'."

The rally was also attended by Ofer Cassif, a politician from the far-left Israeli Hadash Party. He called upon the police to confiscate the illegal weapons that are often used for crime and murder. Another member of parliament from Hadash, Aida Touma-Sliman, pointed out to i24NEWS what she perceived as a lack of political interest: "We are not on the agenda of this government but on the contrary. They are enjoying the fact that we are fragmented more and more and living under terror, instead of thinking about our needs in general, on a national level."

The trust in state institutions is low among many who have lost a family member to murder. Police, on the other hand, are lacking funds, manpower, and communication with leaders of the Arab community.

Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who has a record of incitement against Arabs, is now responsible for the police. In December last year, he spoke about wanting to fight crime in all of society: "The people of Um al-Fahm, Rahat, Nazareth, and Sahnin suffer from violence, crime, weapons, and terrorism. We hope to restore the national security to all residents of the state of Israel."

But the Abraham Initiatives Jewish-Arab organization didn’t buy that. It says that in the first quarter of this year, it has registered more than twice as many casualties as in the same period last year under a different government. The Abraham Initiatives also organizes meetings with police officers to establish positive connections with state institutions.

"We believe that the responsibility is on the state, on the government,” Moran Maimoni, the co-director of Public Affairs for the Abraham Initiatives, told i24NEWS.

“These are the people who should take care of the situation and the police is the only force that has the authority to deal with it. And maybe if the person in charge right now can't handle the situation, we should take a professional that could do the hard work and be in touch with the Arab community and Arab leaders to deal with the situation, because it’s a catastrophe."

Meanwhile, Boran Salem in Acre is trying to come to terms with the fact that her son is gone forever. Even after two and a half weeks, it's hard for her to grasp: "I don't have much trust in the police. The criminal will live, eat, and breathe fresh air. And us? Our life stopped completely. This is the greater injustice than the murder."

The lack of trust in Israeli police and the low number of cases solved have created an upward spiral of violence with no exit in sight.