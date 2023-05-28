Studies show that the profession demands a stunning array of skills and its effects extend far beyond improving the patients' mood

Israeli researchers are trying to decode the secret magic of medical clowns in hospital settings, helping garner official recognition of the vocation as a para-medical profession.

From the moment Shoshi Ofir enters a hospital ward, she's connecting with patients through music, humor and imagination. Yet it's no laughing matter.

Medical clowning is part of the treatment that patients receive in medical centers and hospitals.

"To work as a medical clown, I think you have to know about medicine," Ofir says. "We work in pediatrics, in intensive care units, in the ER, with patients with dialysis, adults, children."

Ofir works with sexually abused children and teenagers.

"It's like finding where is your battery, how do I charge your battery, how do I connect your USB, how do I connect with you. It's about communication and connection."

Whereas Hamutal Steinde mainly works with autistic children.

"When I come to these children, they're not interested in me. If they're interested, it's because they're scared. I have to really work hard to reach them," she says. "The clown doesn't live if he doesn’t interact. That's his bread."

A new study categorizing the skills of medical clowns found that their importance goes extends far beyond raising a patient's mood. In fact, Professor Orit Karnieli-Miller's research identified forty different communication skills used by medical clowns.

"They have to actually juggle between various communication skills and various therapeutic goals," she says. "The first goal is connecting to the patient. The second is dealing with emotions. The third is moving the patient forward toward their treatment goals and the fourth is empowering the patient and bringing some control in that very chaotic and difficult environment."

Other studies, including the one by Professor Giora Pillar, the head of pediatrics at Carmel Hospital, show that medical clowns contribute significantly to achieving medical therapeutic goals. Over the last two decades medical clowning changed its role enormously from a sideshow in the hospital corridors to an active and meaningful role in medical procedures and therapy.

"We already published four scientific papers," Pillar says. "We have evidence that children cry less and feel less pain when they're undergoing blood-taking when clowns are involved."

Professor Pillar and Professor Karnieli-Miller are certain that medical clowning is a para-medical profession.

"It's proven scientifically, it's proven clinically. When you convert an issue to a scientific issue with proven publication, peer-reviewed publication, this is a step towards official recognition."

And it seems that there's a world movement towards including clowns, at least in pediatric wards.

"One of the largest hospitals in Switzerland actually called us to share our experience with clowns in their department," Pillar says. "They liked what we presented and currently, they're incorporating clowns in their hospital as well."