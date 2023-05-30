While thoroughly devoted to the Torah-based way of life, Rabbi Gershon Edelstein also worked to bridge the gap of coexistence with secular Israelis

Rabbi Gershon Edelstein, a highly-influential spiritual leader of Israel’s Jewish ultra-Orthodox community, died on Tuesday at the age of 100, bringing some 100,000 people from across the country to the religious suburb of Bnei Brak for his funeral procession.

“Despite the fact that he has an address for answers in the whole world, I personally went to his house to ask him questions. He answered in a very pleasant way,” said Jonah, an attendee of the thousands of those who flooded the streets merely hours after Edelstein’s death.

“After several years I was more involved and we entered his house, and as a big rabbi, a very famous rabbi in the world, we entered and we sat close to him and he answered all of our questions,” he told i24NEWS.

After the rabbi’s death, leaving behind a century-long legacy, Israel’s President Isaac Herzog took his mourning to Twitter, calling Edelstein a “spiritual leader of enormous stature whose greatness in Torah and reverence influenced our generation and will influence generations to come.”

Edelstein was head of the massive Ponovezh Yeshiva in Beni Brak, as well as a top leader of the United Torah Judaism political party. He became the sole leader of the Lithuanian stream of ultra-Orthodox Judaism following the death of Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky last year, another major loss to Ashkenazi Haredim, with roughly 750,000 attending his funeral.

