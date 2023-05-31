Rampant violent criminal activity has claimed 84 lives in Arab-Israeli towns and villages since the beginning of the year

Elected officials and representatives of Israel's Arab community demonstrated in Jerusalem on Wednesday against the crime plaguing their communities.

The 50 participants - a group consisting of members of parliament, former members of parliament, and municipal representatives - gathered under a tent erected in front of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office and called on the government to ensure their security.

The sit-in began on Monday and continued on Wednesday. They were joined by Jewish-Israeli supporters.

"Hardly a day goes by without gunshots, injuries, or murders that terrify people. Instead of working on the development of our towns and society, we're thinking about how to get out of our homes safely," lamented Mohamed Baraka, a former lawmaker and chairman of the High Committee for the Arab Minority in Israel, which instigated the demonstration.

Baraka described what's happening in Arab localities as a "catastrophe,” adding: "The responsibility for deterring and punishing [crimes is] in the hands of the state."

According to Israeli police statistics, rampant crime has claimed 84 lives in Arab villages and towns since the start of the year. "There are thousands of injured, and nobody talks about it," said Mahmoud Nassar, a specialist in criminology at the Center for Combating Violence and Crime.

According to experts, Arab gangs amassed a horde of weapons over the past two decades and are involved in arms and human trafficking, drugs, prostitution, and money-laundering networks.

The Arab minority has complained regularly about what it described as the authorities' inaction toward a continued wave of violence. On Tuesday, the police said in a statement that "fighting crime is a top priority" and that they are deploying "numerous forces" in the affected areas.

"I have heard your appeal," Netanyahu told Arab lawmakers in parliament on Monday, and invited them to discuss the issue with him on June 5. "We will have to act on several fronts, and I need your cooperation."