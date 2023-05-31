Husband, father-in-law of terror victims recounts 'heartbreak' to i24NEWS

Meir Tamari, a 32-year-old father of two, was laid to rest on Wednesday after he was gunned down near the West Bank settlement of Hermesh the day prior

Benjamin Horgen, the bereaved husband of Esther who was murdered by a terrorist in 2020, on Tuesday spoke with i24NEWS about the “heartbreak” of the latest terror attack that claimed the life of his son-in-law.

Meir Tamari, a 32-year-old father of two, was laid to rest on Wednesday after he was gunned down near the West Bank settlement of Hermesh the day prior. He is survived by his wife, Tal, and his two young children.

Horgen, whose wife’s killer was sentenced to life in prison last year, explained to i24NEWS that his new wife is Tal’s mother, making him Meir’s father-in-law – giving the father and grandfather a tragic connection to multiple terror attacks.

“It’s a very difficult day for us. I was with Tal yesterday at the hospital when we were told Meir was no longer with us. It was a heartbreaking moment,” he recalled.

Horgen’s wife Esther was killed by Muhammad Kabha while on a morning jog in the West Bank’s Reihan forest. Israel’s security apparatus said Kabha did so to avenge Kamal Abu Wae'r – a Palestinian detainee who died from an illness while imprisoned.

“One year ago, I married Tal’s mother, and I became Meir’s father-in-law, and I was in the position to be the grandad to his kids, but once again, we’re facing this tragedy. These two young kids will grow up without their dad. It’s heartbreaking.”

He described Tamari, who served in the 8200 Unit of the IDF, as a “wonderful” person who was “always ready to help.”

“He was very dedicated to his wife, kids, and community, and was very smart. He established his own business to support his family, and he had just built his home. And today (Wednesday) was his birthday, we were meant to celebrate together. But instead, we had to bring him to the cemetery and say goodbye.”

The manhunt for the terrorist that killed Tamari remains ongoing.