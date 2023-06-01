Israel Pride: Thousands slated to march in Jerusalem, amid high tensions

Far-right Jews and the Islamic terror organization Hamas both add flames to a fire of incitement against the LGBT event

Jerusalem’s Pride Parade was a focal point for contention the past two weeks, with one person already arrested for making threats. Far-right Jews and the Islamic terror organization Hamas both added flames to the fire. The event is scheduled for 3p.m. on Thursday.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir said that more police would be mobilized to protect the Pride Parade in the holy city. Over 2,000 officers were promised, some of whom will be undercover, according to a police statement on Monday, as well as the closure of central roads to foot and vehicle traffic.

The Hamas terrorist group that runs Gaza "strongly" condemned Thursday's Gay Pride parade in Jerusalem, and called “on the Palestinian people to confront and oppose this.” The Palestinian Authority, that’s in charge of the West Bank, does not recognize any rights for LGBT people and are frequently victims of deadly violence in both Islamic-ruled territories.

“Even though I’m not enthusiastic about the existence of the parade,” Ben Gvir told associates, according to Channels 12 and 13, and promised “I don’t want a single hair on the head of the marchers to be hurt, and I will do everything to get comprehensive security.”

"Freedom of expression, the right to demonstrate, which are fundamental rights and the lifeblood of democracy, must be able to be exercised in the State of Israel, on any subject and in complete safety. However, it is certain that this same rule also allows people to demonstrate against the pride parade", asserted the minister, in response to far-right organizations that called for disruptions to the parade in Jerusalem with counter demonstrations.

"I'm saying it clearly and simply. I don't want anyone with an ultra-Orthodox or religious appearance to be automatically ostracized", he continued, as police last week arrested a resident of the West Bank settlement of Maale Efraim for making threats against the Pride March in Jerusalem.