The suicide bombing at the Sbarro restaurant on August 9, 2001 left a total of 16 people murdered, in addition to the 140 wounded

Chana Nachenberg, who was grievously wounded in a terrorist attack at the Sbarro restaurant in Jerusalem on August 9, 2001, died on Wednesday night at Tel Aviv's Ichilov hospital. She had been in a coma ever since 22 years.

A total of 16 people, including Chana Nachenberg, were murdered in the attack, which took place on Jerusalem's central Yafo Street, and was one of the deadliest attacks during the second Intifada.

In addition to the 15 other victims of the terrorist attack, 140 people were wounded. Eight children were among those killed in the attack on the family dining establishment; five of the victims were members of the same family.

The suicide bombing was carried out by Hamas-affiliated terrorist Izz al-Din Shuheil al-Masri. The 22-year-old terrorist came from the village of Aqaba, near Jenin. He was assisted by Ahlam Aref Ahmad Al-Tamimi, a Jordanian journalist and, at the time, a student at Bir Zeit University.

Al-Tamimi was part of the swap in which many Palestinian prisoners were exchanged for Gilad Shalit, an Israeli soldier who had been taken captive in Gaza. She returned to Jordan after her release.

Al-Tamimi is listed as a "most wanted terrorist" by the FBI, who described her as "dangerous and potentially armed". She currently hosts a program on a Hamas-affiliated television channel. Jordan repeatedly refused to extradite her. There is a bounty of up to $5 million on her, the highest on a wanted female terrorist.