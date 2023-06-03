For 22nd week, Israelis stage mass Tel Aviv rally against overhaul

The protest opened with a commemoration for the three IDF soldiers killed near the Egyptian border earlier in the day

Israelis opposed to the judicial reform put forward by the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu turned out in force against the measure for the twenty second week.

An estimated 95,000 Israelis attended the main rally on Tel Aviv Kaplan Street, and many smaller demonstrations were held in other cities, including Jerusalem and Haifa.

At the beginning of the protest, demonstrators commemorated three Israel Defense Forces soldiers shot dead by an Egyptian policeman in a cross-border attack earlier in the day.

The government's reform proposals would curtail the authority of the Supreme Court and give the executive and legislative branches greater powers over the selection of judges.

In March, Netanyahu announced a "pause" to allow for talks on the reforms, which were moving through parliament and split the nation.