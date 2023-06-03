Israel into U20 men’s World Cup semis with sensational win over Brazil
Israel registers extra-time victory against the giants of world soccer
Israel’s national Under-20 soccer team continued its improbable World Cup run late on Saturday with a sensational 3:2 extra-time victory over Brazil.
The shock result was celebrated by Israeli officials including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog, who to to Twitter to hail the "titanic victory."
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1665091378655764480
