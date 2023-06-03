English
Israel into U20 men’s World Cup semis with sensational win over Brazil

Israeli under-20s soccer players celebrating against Brazil
Israel registers extra-time victory against the giants of world soccer

Israel’s national Under-20 soccer team continued its improbable World Cup run late on Saturday with a sensational 3:2 extra-time victory over Brazil.

The shock result was celebrated by Israeli officials including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog, who to to Twitter to hail the "titanic victory." 

