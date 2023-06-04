Three IDF soldiers killed in Egypt border incident laid to rest

Families and friends paid their last respects to Lia Ben Nun, Ohad Dahan and Ori Ilouz

Israel on Sunday buried three soldiers killed in a firefight at its usually secure border with Egypt and announced an "exhaustive and thorough" investigation into the deaths.

Egypt has blamed the attack on a member of its security forces who was also killed, saying he had crossed the border in pursuit of drug traffickers when he encountered the Israeli troops.

The Egyptian assailant shot dead two soldiers at a post on the border. The discovery of their bodies triggered a manhunt during which the third soldier was killed as well as the suspected attacker.

The two Israeli soldiers whose bodies were found early Saturday at a guard post close to the Harif military base were identified as Lia Ben Nun, 19, and Ori Izhak Ilouz, 20. Ohad Dahan, also 20, was killed during the manhunt later on Saturday.

Ben Nun was laid to rest on Sunday in the central Israeli city of Rishon Lezion.

"I love you and miss you already," her sister Ofir said in her eulogy. "I don't know what I'll do now."

Ilouz's funeral was held in the northern city Safed, and Dahan was being buried in southern town of Ofakim.

Israel's border area with Egypt has not often been marred by violence since Egypt became the first Arab country to make peace with Israel following the Camp David accords of 1978.

As Israel mourned those killed the previous day, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said it sent Egypt a "clear message," speaking at the opening of a government meeting on Sunday.