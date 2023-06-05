Israeli-Arab lawmakers to meet with PM Netanyahu, call for plan against crime

Arab lawmakers reject the participation of Itamar Ben-Gvir, who said he would appoint a czar to oversee the fight against crime in Arab communities

Lawmakers from the Arab-majority parties of Israel’s parliament are expected to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and present to him a plan to fight the rising crime rates in Israeli-Arab communities.

Their reported meeting will follow Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's announcement of his intention to appoint a czar to oversee the fight against crime in such areas, hours after two men were shot dead in separate incidents in Arab communities – the 89th and 90th Arabs killed in homicides this year, according to the Abraham Initiatives.

According to Haaretz, the “lists of demands” set to be presented to Netanyahu by representatives of the Hadash-Ta’al and United Arab List parties include the appointment of a special director to oversee a plan to combat violence in Arab communities. They will also ask for a liaison at the level of a deputy minister to coordinate with Netanyahu’s office, Ben-Gvir, and Arab community representatives.

Members of Hadash-Ta’al indicated to Netanyahu that Ben-Gvir’s participation would lead to the meeting’s cancellation, and sources familiar with the details noted that police chief Kobi Shabtai was also not invited.

In his announcement, Ben-Gvir said he would complete the search for a candidate for the job and appoint them within two weeks: “I intend to put the fight against crime and murders in Arab society at the top of the priorities of the National Security Ministry. Furthermore, I intend to allocate enormous resources for this purpose by bringing police officers to the area, raising police salaries, and establishing the National Guard.”

But many in the Arab community refuse to cooperate with the far-right firebrand, who is known for his harsh stance against Palestinians and “disloyal” Arabs.