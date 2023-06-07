The Israeli army is simulating the challenges of multi-arena warfare, which the IDF official says will be unlike any that came before

Commander of the Haifa district in Israel's Home Front Command, Colonel Sharon Itach, spoke to i24NEWS, as the country's armed forces conduct a large-scale military drill, in which all units and regions are simulating the challenges of a multi-front and multi-arena war.

"This is the first time we've practiced this exercise on such a large scale. We understand that in such a situation, the challenge in the rear—the home front—will be very significant, and that is why we are doing this exercise," said Colonel Itach.

i24NEWS: Multi-arena war refers to the scope, quantity and the direct impact of rockets from all directions?

Colonel Sharon Itach: It means the scope of the shooting, the amount of fire, the weights and types of ammunition and missiles, and also the number of countries that will participate in this type of campaign. It no longer resembles what we know from previous operations or wars. It is a war with completely different characteristics. Warfare like cyberattacks and UAVS and disruptions have a high potential for use in this kind of war.

IDF Local officials participating in the large-scale military drills being carried out in Israel.

i24NEWS: In this scenario, the extent of the damage would mean a paralyzed country?

Itach: Not paralyzed, but the home front will experience significant damage in this type of war, we understand that, and that's why there are many procedures here, both operational and within the civilian sphere to reduce the damage to the home front. In a multi-arena war, this is a kind of damage that we are not used to seeing.

IDF Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers taking notes during the large-scale military drills, carried out throughout the country.

i24NEWS: Can you define what that harm would be, in terms of neighborhoods and sectors?

Itach: It's not a matter of a neighborhoods or areas being affected, it's about a wider scope of vulnerability and emergency capabilities. We know how to meet this demand, but it doesn't mean that there won't be casualties in residential areas.

IDF Four IDF soldiers participating in search and rescue operations, during a large-scale military drill in Israel.

i24NEWS: This means that you will know how to deal with disasters on the home front as they happen; the question is whether there are enough supplies and personnel to withstand the pressure of a multi-arena war?

Itach: We are not facing a shortage of forces, certainly not in the conscripted forces of the Home Front Command, and we have reservists. At the same time, during wars we have to take into account that the deployment of the reservists is different than in our normal procedures. Yet despite this, I do not foresee any difficulty in the gathering of the forces. The challenges will be more complex.

i24NEWS: What can you tell the general public, as they hear that there will be significant challenges that have not been seen before?

Itach: It is about coordinating our expectations with civilians. The home front will take significant hits, but as long as the public listens to our instructions and behaves appropriately in real time, the scope of the hits will be significantly different.

Itach: Now, during the course of daily life, while we are practicing and preparing ourselves, we are cooperating with the civilian sphere by sharing this information in schools, meeting people in public spaces with governmental bodies and emergency organizations. We are preparing ourselves every day, and especially during this exercise. As long as the public and elected officials cooperate with us, it will help.

IDF Colonel Sharon Itach (R), Commander of the Haifa district within Israel's Home Front Command, during a large-scale military drill in the country, overlooking the city of Haifa, Israel.

i24NEWS: There is a challenge regarding protected spaces, in terms of the amount of shelters in the country. Is this also being taken into account, that many people in Haifa, Tel Aviv and other cities do not have access to shelters?

Itach: The answer is yes, we know there is a gap. We are working with the local authorities on this, and today we know that in these places the authorities know how to respond to citizens who do not have protection, though there still isn't an answer for everyone. In wars of this kind, the Haifa metropolitan area will be a significant focal point for the enemy, and the amount of fire will obviously be greater. We are also aware of the shortage of shelters. By listening to the Home Front Command and the local authorities, people can do a lot to protect themselves, and we'll provide protection for those who lack it, including the evacuation of civilians.