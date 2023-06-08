According to organizers, the parade and traditional party at the end of it will be split into two separate events this year due to the expected heatwave

Hundreds of thousands of parade-goers are expected to attend Tel Aviv’s Pride March on Thursday, which marks its 25th anniversary this year.

Hundreds of police officers are deployed across the city to ensure public safety. Some roads were closed starting at 6 a.m. as part of security measures, with further closures to begin in the early afternoon. Parking along the parade route is not allowed, according to police.

Due to tensions triggered by the debate over the proposed judicial reform, the Tel Aviv municipality decided not to let politicians speak at the event. The only exception will be made for the city mayor Ron Huldai, who is known as a vocal ally of the LGBTQ community.

Participants will start to gather at 4 p.m., with the march itself set to begin at 5 p.m. The parade will end around 8 p.m.

The Tel Aviv District Police completed its assessment ahead of the Pride Week events, with Deputy Commissioner Amichai Ashad saying the police forces had a clear goal: for participants to "return home safely, and return home with a smile."

He said the police had rehearsed a number of emergency scenarios, including responding to a hate crime, a safety incident related to the large crowd, and a riot during the parade.

According to organizers, the parade and traditional party at the end of it will be split into two separate events this year due to the expected heatwave. Meteorologists warned that temperatures could reach 88 degrees Fahrenheit on Thursday in Tel Aviv. The party will be held at HaYarkon Park on Friday from 12 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., when the temperature could reach 89.5 degrees Fahrenheit.