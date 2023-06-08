The Arab minority regularly complains about what it describes as the 'inaction of the authorities' in the face of unprecedented violence

Israel's President Isaac Herzog on Thursday urged that action be taken to address the "wave of extreme violence and crime in Arab society, hours after five men were shot and killed in the northern Israeli-Arab town of Yafa an-Naseriyye, near Nazareth – marking one of the Jewish state’s deadliest criminal incidents in recent years.

Israel Police officers were on the scene looking for suspects and have begun an investigation into the circumstances of the case.

"This is an emergency. The State of Israel is facing a wave of extreme violence and crime," Herzog said. "Civil terrorism strikes first and foremost in Arab society, but it does not stop there. As is the way of terrorism - it has no borders. Murder and more murder, women and men, of every age, and even today, which looks just like a massacre."

"It is forbidden to stand by," he continued.

"Worlds are destroyed and entire families crash. This is one of the most central challenges of the State of Israel and we must act urgently against civil terrorism in any way."

Shortly before, a three-year-old girl and a 30-year-old man were seriously wounded in Kafr Kanna, another suburb of Nazareth.

According to Israeli police statistics, crime has already claimed nearly 100 lives since the beginning of the year in Arab locales. Experts say Arab gangs have accumulated large quantities of weapons over the past two decades to engage in drug, arms, and human trafficking.

They also control prostitution and money laundering networks and commit all kinds of violent acts and extortion in Israeli-Arab communities.

The Arab minority regularly complains about what it describes as the "inaction of the authorities" in the face of unprecedented violence. Police last week said in a statement that "fighting crime is a top priority" and that they would deploy "extensive forces" to affected areas.

According to the latest figures from the Israeli Central Bureau of Statistics, Israel has over two million Arabs – 21 percent of the population.