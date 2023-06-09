From Covid to security tensions and economic-political issues, Israelis are experiencing heightened levels of stress, anxiety, and depression

Anxiety over the tense geopolitical situation, Israel’s political and economic future, and post-Covid stress had added to everyday worries, leading to a significant increase in the prescription of antidepressants and anxiolytics among Israelis in recent years.

One in three Israelis, mostly women, have a panic attack regularly, a figure that is likely much higher, according to some health professionals. The covid period had particularly dramatic consequences on mental health, which some say are still being underestimated.

In 2022, about 7.5 percent of Israel’s population (nearly 64,000 people) were taking prescribed antidepressants and anxiolytics, a drug used to treat symptoms of anxiety. By comparison, in 2016, only five percent were taking such drugs – a 50 percent increase over six years.

“It is indicative of personal problems certainly linked to a multitude of factors including questions about life in Israel for new immigrants, even those who have lived here for a long time,” said Edgar Cohen, a general practitioner in Tel Aviv. “And for all, economic problems and political instability,” he told i24NEWS.

Elinor, a 31-year-old French-Israeli and resident of Tel Aviv, has been on antidepressants for eight months. She told i24NEWS that the treatment has changed her life for the better.

“The challenges of this new life in Israel were superimposed on family problems that I had endured for years,” she explained.

“I could no longer manage my anxiety, my work had become a source of stress. But after refusing antidepressants for two years out of fear, I can say today that they saved me. I was able to return to a normal life, get out, and go back to work.”

Devastating effects of Covid

In Israel, 50 percent of people who go to the emergency room thinking they are having a heart attack are actually suffering from an anxiety attack. Last year, up to 400 million people had an anxiety attack worldwide – alarming figures that have continued to grow since the Covid pandemic.

“We observe post-Covid panic attacks. The period of confinement revealed deeper psychological, socio-family, and marital disorders which are now coming to light,” said Cohen.

“There are also people who tell of real physical suffering through dreams, like what we see in ‘phantom limb syndrome.’ Imposed confinement during lockdowns and the closure of the airport, especially in Israel, where it is the only way out of the country, created an open-air prison and thereby further oppression.”

Tal, a 28-year-old from Holon, suffered her first panic attack six months ago while on her way to work on a bus.

"Suddenly, I felt like I was suffocating, my vision was blurry, and I wanted to get out, I needed air,” she recalled to i24NEWS.

“I didn't understand at all what was happening to me when everything was going very well in my life, and I'm not particularly claustrophobic. I got off a few stops further and called a taxi to take me to the emergency room because I thought I must have an illness. They immediately told me that I simply had an anxiety attack and that my ailments were of psychological origin,” she said.

A very common phenomenon, Cohen noted: "At the start of the confinement, everyone seemed to calmly accept and understand, and then suddenly all the buried suffering came to light, the difficulties of living with one's spouse, one's family in a closed space, as well as the very anxiety-provoking economic difficulties.”

“Fathers of families seeing their situation deteriorate found themselves in abysses of anguish at the idea of ​​not being able to feed or shelter their family,” he added.

Prescriptions skyrocket

The number of people on antidepressants and anxiety medications jumped 23 percent from 2019 – before Covid – to 2022. Data shows that in 2019, there were 287,511 people on antidepressants and anxiolytics, compared to 322,136 patients in 2022, 62 percent of whom were women.

According to Cohen, the people who use such drugs the most are 25- and 45-year-olds, as well as people over the age of 65. Figure show that between 2019 and 2022, there was a 43 percent increase in the consumption of drugs for depression and anxiety among 15- to 25-year-olds and a 53 percent increase among four to 15-year-olds.

"The prescription of antidepressants and anxiolytics is strictly regulated by law. Before the age of 12, exemptions are needed to prescribe them, and for people between 12 and 16, they are recommended very sparingly because it can increase the impulsivity of young people,” explained psychiatrist Michael Larrar.

“They are basically prescribed for all anxiety disorders, depression, phobias, and for post-traumatic stress syndrome. With war and warning sirens, you have a lot more people with stress than people in the rest of Western society," he told i24NEWS, stressing that Israelis are not necessarily more anxious than elsewhere. “It should be remembered that France has long held the world record for the prescription of anxiolytics per inhabitant.”

Anxiety vs. depression

When psychological disorders appear, it is sometimes difficult to distinguish between panic attacks, anxiety, and depression, which can all occur at the same time and present similar symptoms.

"An anxiety attack is an intense episode of fear or discomfort that usually occurs suddenly and peaks within minutes. It is often temporary and sporadic and usually occurs as a result of an event, situation, or thought that triggers it,” explained Carinne Leibovici, a psychologist in Tel Aviv.

“Anxiety is a state of persistent and excessive worry that can interfere with daily life. It is a state often felt continuously or for longer or shorter periods. It is characterized by constant worrying that is difficult to control, tension, agitation, and apprehension,” she told i24NEWS.

“Finally, depression is a mood disorder that is characterized by persistent sadness, loss of interest in usual activities, and a decrease in energy. Depressed people often experience a feeling of emotional emptiness, fatigue, problems concentrating, loss of appetite, trouble sleeping, and low self-esteem.”

But how do people deal with such issues on a daily basis?

"It is recommended to first consult a mental health professional in order to obtain an exact diagnosis,” Leibovici suggested.

“Understanding through psychotherapy what generates this anxiety, recognizing what causes the anxiety attack or what leads to depression, helps to better understand and treat it,” she continued.

“Practicing relaxation techniques, whether breathing or muscle, helps reduce symptoms. Regular physical activity is recognized as the best natural antidepressant. Also, moments of pleasure and relaxation in daily life will have a positive effect on the mental state of the person.”

Get out of the drug spiral

No miracle cure has so far succeeded in stopping the rise of antidepressant and anxiolytic users.

On the contrary, the lack of psychologists and the high cost of living in Israel favor the consumption of these drugs, which are very often the only affordable recourse for patients when the alternative– therapy – is too expensive.

"There are private shrinks, but the impoverishment of the population in Israel means that access to care has become extremely complicated and the public sector is extremely deficient,” said Larrar, adding that one of the solutions would be to subsidize the health sector.

According to Cohen, "The solutions will take time to be effective. They do not depend only on the medical profession, they must come from an awareness of policies to fight against socio-economic problems and reduce inequalities.”

More than a million Israelis would require regular post-Covid psychological follow-ups, according to data from health authorities. The Eran Association, founded in 1971, notably provides free moral support 24 hours a day, via calls and the internet.