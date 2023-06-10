Israel reaches a grim record: 100 murders in Arab-Israeli community

Latest violent crime in Israeli-Arab community is a 21-year-old Bedouin, stabbed to death during an argument with foreign workers near Ofakim

The rising deadly violence in Israel reached a grim threshold on Saturday morning with the tragic stabbing of a 21-year-old Bedouin. The latest death brought the number of Arab-Israelis killed this year to 100.

The young man was fatally stabbed near the southern town Ofakim, during an argument with foreign workers. Allegedly, the altercation was linked to an attempted theft of agricultural equipment. Two suspects are currently in custody.

The death came shortly after an 18-year-old woman was gunned down in the north of the country. Before that, a shooting in the northern Arab town of Yafa an-Naseriyye, outside of Nazareth, killed five people - one of the worst acts of violence in recent years. Police said they had arrested 11 suspects in connection with the shooting.

The Arab community, shocked and angry, demonstrated on Friday to demand action from the authorities, and held Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir responsible for the escalating violence, blaming persistent neglect of criminal organizations and violence in general.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1666807020383789056 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The outbreak of violence has been attributed to Arab gangs who control drug, arms and human trafficking, among other criminal activities. In response, police made several arrests related to the Yafa an-Naseriyye shooting. Still, the High Monitoring Committee of Arab Citizens of Israel declared a general strike in the Arab community.

The murder of Sarit Shakour, the young woman killed on Friday, was reported as an act of violence possibly linked to her sexual orientation. She received threats and filed a complaint against her brother in 2021. She was shot in the upper body, as she sat in her car outside her hometown of Kisra-Sumei in the Western Galilee, by an individual who fled the scene.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1666829948802277376 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

According to the Abraham Initiative, an anti-violence monitoring group, at least 100 Arab-Israelis have been killed in violent circumstances since the beginning of the year, a significant jump from 35 murders at this time in 2022.