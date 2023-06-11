These statements come shortly after it was revealed that the number of crime-related deaths in the Israeli-Arab community has reached 102 since start of 2023

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday at the cabinet meeting that he is determined to immediately incorporate the Shin Bet domestic security agency into the war on crime in the Arab sector.

"We are determined to fight this phenomenon ... For this purpose today I will convene a special meeting of the government ministries and legal counsel, to integrate the Shin Bet in a targeted effort against the crime organizations," the prime minister said.

He noted that his government has "allocated huge budgets to the police to hire thousands more police officers and establish the National Guard" led by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

"But it takes time to establish, absorb and train these forces - and we don't have time," Netanyahu stressed. "That is why I insist on bringing the Shin Bet into the campaign immediately."

These statements come shortly after it was revealed that the number of crime-related deaths in the Israeli-Arab community has reached 102 since the beginning of the year. The chief of the Israeli police has earlier warned that he doesn't have enough resources to deal with the problem.

Two Israeli Arabs were fatally shot in separate incidents in Qalansawe and Jaljulia, according to law enforcement. These deaths added to the 100 Arab victims that were earlier announced by Israeli police, in a context of increasing crime which has caused ten deaths in the last three days.

The first incident saw Watheq Qashqush, 28, shot dead in Qalansawe town. Critically injured, he died at Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba. Later, a shooting in Jaljulia left a 49-year-old man dead, whose name has not been revealed. Two women were also injured in the shooting. The origin of these two murders remains unknown for the moment.

Thousands of Israeli Arabs protested Friday, demanding concrete action against the violence. The Abraham Initiatives, a a non-profit watchdog, said the number of violent deaths tripled from the same period a year earlier. The authorities are still looking for solutions to stem the criminal activities behind the escalation of violence, which appears to have intensified in recent months.

Last week, Netanyahu met with members of Arab parties to discuss the issue and it was agreed to establish a steering committee for the Arab sector, which will also include dealing with crime. The committee that will integrate all government branches that deal with the Arab sector will be chaired the by the prime minister.